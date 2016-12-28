Life-size statue of Jayalalithaa erected in Viralimalai

Pudukkottai: A life-size statue of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was erected in the MLA constituency office at Viralimalai, in Pudukkottai district, the home constituency of Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar.

The 15-feet fibre statue pained in bronze colour is installed in the front yard of the office and is adorned with ornamental lamps on both sides.

AIADMK party men are flocking to the office to pay floral tributes and homage to the departed leaders. The life size statue is said to be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu.