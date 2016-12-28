FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


Life-size statue of Jayalalithaa erected in Viralimalai

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016

Pudukkottai: A life-size statue of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was erected in the MLA constituency office at Viralimalai, in Pudukkottai district, the home constituency of Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar.

The 15-feet fibre statue pained in bronze colour is installed in the front yard of the office and is adorned with ornamental lamps on both sides.

AIADMK party men are flocking to the office to pay floral tributes and homage to the departed leaders. The life size statue is said to be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu.

