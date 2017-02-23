FLASH NEWS Pakistan: Eight killed, 21 injured by blast in Lahore DMK to raise TN govt issues with President Pranab Mukherjee Malyalam actor molestation: Main accused arrested as he sneaked into judge’s chamber to surrender Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Coimbatore


Lifer for two in murder case

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: The Principal District and Sessions Court here today sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a van driver in 2015, following a quarrel.

According to the case, van driver Immanuel (26) from Sanoorapatti village, who left from home for duty on September 4, 2015, did not return home. He was found dead in the vehicle stand at Sanoorapatti village the next day. Police investigation revealed that he was murdered by two other drivers Sathyamurthy (30) of Sanoorapatti and Anbukkarasan (32) of Kaladipatti, following a quarrel over fares.

Immanuel was said to be charging less than others which had resulted in his having a good number of customers. Enraged by this, the duo had an argument which finally led to Immanuel being beaten to death.

Sengipatti police registered a case and arrested Sathyamurthy and Anbukkarasan. The trial was conducted at the Principal District and Sessions Court in Thanjavur. Judge Nakkheeran who heard the case found the two guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on them.

