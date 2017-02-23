Lifer for two in murder case

Thanjavur: The Principal District and Sessions Court here today sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a van driver in 2015, following a quarrel.

According to the case, van driver Immanuel (26) from Sanoorapatti village, who left from home for duty on September 4, 2015, did not return home. He was found dead in the vehicle stand at Sanoorapatti village the next day. Police investigation revealed that he was murdered by two other drivers Sathyamurthy (30) of Sanoorapatti and Anbukkarasan (32) of Kaladipatti, following a quarrel over fares.

Immanuel was said to be charging less than others which had resulted in his having a good number of customers. Enraged by this, the duo had an argument which finally led to Immanuel being beaten to death.

Sengipatti police registered a case and arrested Sathyamurthy and Anbukkarasan. The trial was conducted at the Principal District and Sessions Court in Thanjavur. Judge Nakkheeran who heard the case found the two guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on them.