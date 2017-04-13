Liquor outlet closures leave several jobless

The closure of over 3,320 TASMAC liquor outlets in the State has resulted in scores of employees losing their jobs. Alongside, the move to relocate the shops has been stalled, following public protests.

Representatives of TASMAC employees union who demonstrated in front of the district collectorate in Tirunelveli, have demanded alternative employment. About 750 workers, all belonging to 128 outlets that are to be relocated met District Collector K. Karunakaran and submitted a petition.

Public protest has made the process of relocation an ordeal for TASMAC authorities. Scores of shops that were closed owing to the Supreme Court order against liquor outlets alongside highways are yet to be relocated. There are complaints of theft and looting too, to add to the woes of TASMAC.

Villagers in Kuzhivilai near Kulasekaram in Kanyakumari district staged a marathon protest in front of a TASMAC shop, which has been relocated from a Tiruvattar bus stand. The protestors literally besieged the shop and prevented any business for three days in a row and the protests were led by local body chiefs.

In a show of solidarity, Congress MLAs S. Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor) and J.G. Prince (Colachel), BJP State vice-president M.R. Gandhi and INTUC leader C. Ananthakrishnan joined the protestors and assured them that the shop would be moved out.

In Tirupur, when the locals staged a similar protest they had to face violent police action. Finally, the National Human Rights Commission sent notices to the State Government seeking explanation for the police excesses.

In Coimbatore, TASMAC employees association members sought police protection as protestor numbers were growing. District collector T.N. Hariharan who heard the petition promised to extend police protection to the outlets.

Out of the total 5,700 TASMAC outlets a good 3320 outlets have been closed now, which meant the revenues to the state exchequer would suffer. The Government should consider extending the laid off TASMAC workers a monthly stipend, or accommodate them in other Government departments , which are mostly understaffed “said A. Manoj, Social and Consumer Activist.