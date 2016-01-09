List of companies for job fair

The government has been conducting job fairs in various districts to create employment opportunities and develop the skills of the youths. A massive private job fair sponsored by the government is to be held in Coimbatore on January 10, 2016, at Sri Krishna Engineering College, Kovaiputhur.

Candidates who have completed Class VIII, under-graduation, post graduation, diplomas and industrial training can participate in the job fair. They will be given proper guidance on how to find a job and the self employment options. As many as 1 lakh job seekers and around 30,000 employers, including Indian and foreign companies, are expected to participate in the fair.

Special buses will be provided by the government to the venue, at Sri Krishna Engineering College, Kovaiputhur.