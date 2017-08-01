01 Aug 2017, Edition - 749, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed has been under house arrest since January 31 this year
  • Amit Shah warns all the Rajya Sabha MPs who were absent during voting on an important bill on Monday
  • Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Nitish Kumar’s membership in state legislature
  • PM Modi reaches Guwahati. He’ll take stock of flood situation in Assam & NE. PM will also chair meeting with Assam, Manipur & Arunachal CMs
  • Uttarakhand CM to visit RSS Headquarters in Nagpur today, he is also scheduled to meet RSS Sarsanchalak Mohan Bhagat
  • Stone pelting reported from all surrounding villages of Harkipora in pulwama. 1 militant Arif Lilhari reported to be killed
Coimbatore

Literacy mission in Edamalakkudy tribal hamlet tastes success

Covai Post Network
August 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: It is a mission success in educating children in the tribal panchayat of Edamalakkudy deep in the thick forests in Devikulam taluk in Idukki district of Kerala.

A 13-km bumpy jeep drive from Devikulam to Pettimudy and then a 22-km trek brings one to Edamalakkudy, says V Shaji, teacher of a government school at Poomala.

Sharing border with Valparai and Uthamapalayam in Tamil Nadu, the residents of the village are conservative tribes people unwilling to interact with the world outside and speak in a dialect close to Tamil.

Comprising mainly of the Muthuvan community, the villagers are not keen to educate their children, says Shaji, who has been assigned by the government to coordinate the literacy programme in the difficult regions in Idukki.

Only a few send their children to the single teacher schools or Multi Grade Learning Centres (MGLC) operated by the government in difficult regions of the Western Ghats.

As a result, the government decided to convert the MGLC to primary​ schools to create better environment​ and facility.

This seems to have gone well with Edamalakkudy where one new primary school at Mulaguthara has attracted 31 students. This school was created by merging five MGLCs. The main attraction is the free boarding and lodging for students provided by Edamalakkudy panchayat and the Parents’ Teachers’ Association.

One more primary school will be set up by merging the remaining single teacher schools, he said.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Food Combinations You Must Avoid: Three Things You Should Never Team With Milk
May 05, 2017

There is a reason why they say, 'you are what you eat'. You may be extremely particular about your daily diet and exactly how many calories your system crunches down every day, but...

Read More