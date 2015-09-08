27 May 2017, Edition - 683, Saturday
Coimbatore

LMW ITF Tennis Tournament: Ramkumar defeats Stefan Vujic

Covai Post Network
September 8, 2015

Top-seeded Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) defeated Stefan Vujic (Australia) 6-0 3-6 6-3 in the singles match (Main Draw, Round One) of the LMW ITF Men’s Future Tennis Tournament.

Sixth-seeded Markos Kalovelonis (Russia) defeated Kunal Anand (India) 7-5 7-6(5) and seventh-seeded Bowen Ouyang (China) beat Bolat Mamyr (Kazakhstan) 6-1 6-0.

Results, at a glance:

Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) [1] beat Stefan Vujic (Australia) 6-0 3-6 6-3

Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash (India) beat Aoran Wang (China) 6-3 1-6 7-6(4)

Vijay Sundar Prashanth (India) beat Isa Mammetgulyyev (Turkmenistan) 7-5 6-2

Ronit Singh Bisht (India) beat Jeson Patrombon (Philippines) 6-4 6-2

Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan (India) beat Zach Itzstein (Australia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-0

Jayesh Pungliya (India) beat Anvit Bendre (India) 6-3 6-3

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) beat Abdullah Shaikh (India) 7-5 6-2

Sidharth Rawat (India) beat Jatin Dahiya (India) 6-3 6-2

Vishnu Vardhan (India) beat Alex Solanki (India) 6-2 7-5

Nitin Kumar Sinha (India) beat Lakshit Sood (India) 7-5, 7-6(1)

