LMW to sponsor 200 household toilets

Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) has come forward to sponsor the construction of 200 household toilets under the Swacch Bharat mission.

According to LMW’s Director (Finance), R. Rajendran, the decision was made after a meeting convened by the city commissioner with the major companies in the city a month ago.

At Rs.12,000 per toilet, LMW will present a cheque of Rs.24 lakh, he said. He also sought the list of beneficiaries with their addresses, and also the inclusion of the project under the Corporate Social Responsibilities scheme.