FLASH NEWS TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh Woman jumps before Delhi Metro train in alleged suicide bid Rape accused UP minister to get Akhilesh Yadav’s backing in Amethi today

Coimbatore


LMW to sponsor 200 household toilets

Covai Post Network
February 19, 2016

Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) has come forward to sponsor the construction of 200 household toilets under the Swacch Bharat mission.

According to LMW’s Director (Finance), R. Rajendran, the decision was made after a meeting convened by the city commissioner with the major companies in the city a month ago.

At Rs.12,000 per toilet, LMW will present a cheque of Rs.24 lakh, he said. He also sought the list of beneficiaries with their addresses, and also the inclusion of the project under the Corporate Social Responsibilities scheme.

Comments 3
http://krukiv-rada.gov.ua/user/spadelist51/ [Monte Morfee] - Nov 01, 2016
Wonderful Webpage, Continue the excellent job. Appreciate it.| http://www.4nem64TxW8.com/4nem64TxW8 [Russ Giacomo] - Feb 20, 2017
that’s wonderful, thanks for your share,.. I think this is amazing blog http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Jarrod Payano] - Feb 20, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS