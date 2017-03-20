FLASH NEWS ED registers money laundering case against former CBI Director A P Singh Padmanabhaswamy Temple case: Supreme Court says that the temple’s statue and roof be repaired for its upkeep, reports PM Modi is man from Nostradamus’ prediction, says BJP lawmaker Kirit Somaiya EC tells Supreme Court that it supports a life ban on convicted persons for contesting election The Cabinet clears four supporting GST legislations; to be introduced in Parliament as money bill this week DMK MP Kanimozhi leads protest demanding early passage of women’s reservation bill Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka for fifth Indian Wells title Lionel Messi scored twice in a thrilling 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia at Camp Nou Idea Cellular-Vodafone India announce merger to become country’s biggest telecom operator Elena Vesnina capped a stellar Indian Wells campaign with a hard-fought 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Kuznetsova

Coimbatore


Local body staff stir continues

Covai Post Network
March 20, 2017

Members of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association (TNRDOA) who have been on an indefinite strike from March 14, began a two-day continuous protest on Monday outside the new building of the collector here.

They wanted the government to consider their demand which include early local body election and quick filling of vacancies.

“We are going to sit here and it will be non-stop protest for two days. On March 22, more than 22,000 association members across the State will protest in front of the Rural development and panchayat raj department in Chennai,” said association Coimbatore secretary R.Muthuraju,.

The strike has affected basic health services and drinking water supply in rural areas.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS