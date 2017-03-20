Local body staff stir continues

Members of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association (TNRDOA) who have been on an indefinite strike from March 14, began a two-day continuous protest on Monday outside the new building of the collector here.

They wanted the government to consider their demand which include early local body election and quick filling of vacancies.

“We are going to sit here and it will be non-stop protest for two days. On March 22, more than 22,000 association members across the State will protest in front of the Rural development and panchayat raj department in Chennai,” said association Coimbatore secretary R.Muthuraju,.

The strike has affected basic health services and drinking water supply in rural areas.