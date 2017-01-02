Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker leads chorus on Chinnamma for CM

M Thambidurai, AIADMK Propaganda Secretary, formally urges Sasikala to take over the reins of the TN government as only one person holding the two posts – party and government leader – would be able to ensure proper implementation of policies, programmes and promises.

Chennai: Clamour for Sasikala to take over the reins of the Tamil Nadu government from AIADMK leaders gained new momentum on Monday after Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and senior leader M Thambidurai urged Chinnamma to head the government as well, as that alone would ensure that the promises made by Amma are fulfilled by the government.

In a statement issued and circulated officially by AIADMK, Thambidurai traced the history of the state starting with MGR’s demise that eventually paved the way for Amma to assume charge of both party and government, to add force to his argument that the party and government should be held by a single person.

Without naming any party or persons, Thambidurai said that instances across the nation showed that wherever the party and government were led by different persons, governance and delivery of promises were found to be wanting. “We have seen that people in India have not accepted the situation where the leadership of the party is in one hand and the leadership of the government is in another; and that the government has focused its attention on its single goal and fulfilled the election promises made to the people when the leadership of both the party and the government was in one person’s hand,” Thambidurai said, urging Chinnamma to become the chief minister.

“History has shown that some governments have experienced several hurdles and were incapable of delivering their promises and that such governments have lost their credibility among the people, when the leadership of the party and the leadership of the government was in the hands of two different persons,” the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker, who is also the Propaganda Secretary of AIADMK, said.

“Several hundred persons like me, who have been closely associated with Respected Chinnamma for the last 33 years, for political reasons, for the reasons of election campaigning and for party administration, know the intelligence and political acumen of Respected Chinnamma; and above all, we know that she has been able to think the same way that Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma thinks; and we also know very well that Respected Chinnamma has the capability to take decisions without any likes or dislikes,” he said.

“An example of this is, in the address that Respected Chinnamma made after taking charge as the General Secretary of the party :– “We will follow the political preaching of our Amma and her footsteps as Vedas. The movement administered by Amma is the people’s movement; this Government is people’s Government; the path shown by her is our path; we will make our journey in the path shown by her. For the love shown by all of you in unanimously electing me as the General Secretary of the party and for the confidence that all of you have reposed in me, I shall sacrifice the rest of my life. We will follow our rich traditions and culture, in Amma’s way,” Thambidurai said.

In a forceful plea, he asked Sasikala to complete the unfinished the tasks of the party and the government.

“The unfinished tasks of the party and the government, as expected by Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma, will be completed only when the leadership of the party and the leadership of the government are in the hands of one person. When the country faces parliamentary elections in two years, our party AIADMK has to function very effectively to get the wholehearted support of the people, and to continue to win the election, as was done by Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi, I emphatically request that Respected Chinnamma immediately take over the leadership of the government as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Thambidurai urged and added, “respected Chinnamma has the intelligence, capacity and love for the people, love for the party workers and care for the party cadres, as Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma had; and it is my strong belief that it is very important that Respected Chinnamma shoulder the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, to take forward the party and to carry on the governance of Tamil Nadu, for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.”