Lorries in South India will stop plying from March 30, if Tamil Nadu Government did not withdraw the increased VAT rate on petrol and diesel by then.

The lorry owners in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will join this indefinite strike, sources in Coimbatore Lorry Owners Association said.

The South India Lorry Owners Association will also seek support of private buses and private taxi operators to exert pressure on the Government to roll back the hike, they said.