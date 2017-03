Two lorries smuggling sand and headed for Kerala was seized by police in Coimbatore.

The lorries were found to be laden with sand when they were stopped and searched at the Valukkal police checkpost on Velanthavalam road.

The search revealed that the lorries were carrying 65 tonnes of sand smuggled from Karur.

Following this, the lorries were confiscated and driver Kumar, 36, from Tirunelveli, Kumar, and Arun, 31, from Krishnagiri were arrested and locked up Coimbatore Central Prison.