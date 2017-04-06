Lorry strike enters eighth day

The indefinite strike called by South India Motor Transport Association has caused a loss of Rs. one crore a day in Coimbatore city alone, according to K.S. Kaliyaperumal, President of Coimbatore Lorry Owners Association (CLOA).

The strike that entered the eighth day today is likely to intensify. Lorry owners are demanding the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to roll back the hike in third party insurance premium for the vehicles. They have also demanded withdrawal of hike in VAT for petrol and diesel and reduction of fee structure in RTOs.

More than 4500 lorries were off the roads in Coimbatore city today. “Almost everyday there is a loss of Rs. one crore a day. Vegetable and fruit vendors are largely affected. So are drivers and cleaners,” Kaliyaperumal added.

“The hike in insurance premium is too high. The hike is almost 45 to 50 per cent, which means every lorry owner must pay close to Rs. 45,000 as premium. How is it possible for us to pay?” L. Rajkumar, a lorry owner said.

“We will have no other option but to increase our charges. Subsequently there will be a steep price hike in every essential commodity,” he added.

The strike has directly affected flower vendors. “We are getting flowers through mini autos and other small vehicles. Flower prices have gone up. A solution has to be found to the strike at the earliest,” Kalimuthu, a flower vendor, said.