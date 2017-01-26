Love in the times of Facebook: ‘It is complicated’

I was watching an interview recently, of two movie stars promoting a love story. And amongst many, a question from the interviewer stuck with me.

The question of creating love stories that showcase internal conflicts, rather than a love story with the traditional opposition of caste, class and a strict patriarch. And the answer, rightly so, was that our generation is dealing with the intangible. We are not sure of what we want, and that’s our biggest dilemma. So is it true that the millennials aren’t looking for relationships, as one of the biggest dailies would have us believe? “Yes, we don’t want relationships nowadays, we want friends with benefits. We just want to chill, we are afraid to commit, because we don’t exactly trust our own emotion. We want anything that will give us an illusion of a relationship, without being in an actual one,”says Manjary Ganguly, who is in a complicated relationship. Facebook aptly reflects the pulse of the times that we live in. “No wonder,we have a status which says complicated. We want the rewards and none of the risk. We want to connect – enough, but not too much. We want to commit – a little, but not a lot. No wonder, many of us were deeply hit after watching La La Land,” says Dibyajyoti Saha, IT professional who married his childhood sweetheart recently.

We take it slow: we see where it goes, we don’t label things, we just hang out. No wonder, we have ‘figure out kar lenge’ boldly written on our posters (read: OK Jaanu). “Yes, that is our philosophy when we get into a relationship. We are unsure of our love-the capacity to give and the capacity to receive,” concludes Ayesha Banerjee, agony aunt columnist for publications.