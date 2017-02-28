FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


Luxury expo from March 18

Covai Post Network
February 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Indian Luxury Expo (TILE), showcasing luxury and premium brands, will kick off here on March 18 .

The two-day expo will have on display cars and bikes, perfumes and cosmetics and jewellery, according to a TILE statement.

Spanning across 160,000 sqft, the Codissia Convention Centre is an ideal venue for International luxury brands to showcase their creations according to the organiser.

Mr. Karan Bhangay, Founder of the expo and co-chair of FICCI Luxury said. “Since 2012 we have been organizing the Luxury Expo in different cities. Initially, it was a task to enable, engage and entertain people and to make them understand luxury. Footfalls have increased during the last few editions as people understand luxury and are aware of what to expect from the Luxury Expo.”

“TILE will soon be launching its first, unique and luxurious online store, to provide its customers the ease of shopping for high-end brands from the comfort of their home,” he added.

The expo will move on to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Vizag, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune.

