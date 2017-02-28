Luxury expo from March 18

The Indian Luxury Expo (TILE), showcasing luxury and premium brands, will kick off here on March 18 .

The two-day expo will have on display cars and bikes, perfumes and cosmetics and jewellery, according to a TILE statement.

Spanning across 160,000 sqft, the Codissia Convention Centre is an ideal venue for International luxury brands to showcase their creations according to the organiser.

Mr. Karan Bhangay, Founder of the expo and co-chair of FICCI Luxury said. “Since 2012 we have been organizing the Luxury Expo in different cities. Initially, it was a task to enable, engage and entertain people and to make them understand luxury. Footfalls have increased during the last few editions as people understand luxury and are aware of what to expect from the Luxury Expo.”

“TILE will soon be launching its first, unique and luxurious online store, to provide its customers the ease of shopping for high-end brands from the comfort of their home,” he added.

The expo will move on to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Vizag, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune.