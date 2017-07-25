25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India
  • Residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped
  • Delhi: A child died Gandhinagar area after hot tea fell on her
  • Sensex up by 69.47 points, currently at 32,315.34; Nifty up by 19.50 points, currently at 9,985.90
  • Scientist and academician Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal, 90, passes away at his residence
  • 442 Naxals killed and 6072 arrested in last three years: MHA report
Coimbatore

LVB net profit up by 8.95 p.c

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The net profit of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) increased by 8.95 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 – from Rs. 60.68 crore to Rs. 66.12 crore.

The operating profit also went up from Rs. 25.84 crore to Rs.199.13 crore, according to a bank release said today.
The LVB Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 at their meeting held in Chennai today, the bank’s Managing Director and CEO, P. Mukherjee, said in the release.

While total business of the bank reached Rs. 52,711.73 crore as on June 30, showing an increase of 14.15 per cent, year on year, gross advances increased from Rs. 20,182.72 crore to Rs. 23,236.19 crore registering year on year growth of 15.13 per cent, he said.

Total deposits rose from Rs. 25,995.86 crore to Rs.29,475.53 crore registering Y-o-Y growth of 13.39 per cent.

Stating that CASA grew from Rs. 4,180.65 crore to 5,707.69 crore, registering growth of 36.53 per cent, Mukherjee said that CASA as a percentage to deposit improved to 19.36 per cent from 16.08 per cent year on year.

The Gross NPA and Net NPA of the bank stood at 3.78 per cent and 2.84 per cent, respectively.

The total deposits as on June 30 stood at Rs. 29,475.53 crores, registering a growth of 13.39 per cent over last year.

The Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines, was at 11.67 per cent as at June 30, Mukherjee said.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

These miniscule forest monsters can turn you nuts
May 05, 2017

After almost 20 days of continuous headache that never ceased with analgesics, pain balms and vapourising along with fatigue accompanied by nausea, I woke up with the headache thou...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Stressed and Frustrated with Office Work? Go Take a Walk or Try Swimming
May 05, 2017

Everyone who has ever held a job has, at some point, felt the pressure of work-related stress. Stress isn’t always bad. Stress within your comfort zone can help you stay focused....

Read More