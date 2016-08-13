Lyca Kovai Kings’ theme song launched

The official audio-video anthem of the Lyca Kovai Kings team, called the Lyca Kovai Kings Anthem, was introduced today at an event held in the Brookefields Mall. Lyca Kovai Kings is one of the eight teams competing in the 2016 edition of TNPL.

The Lyca Kovai Kings Anthem song was crooned by playback singer Karthik, and filmed by director AL Vijay. The director himself had penned the lyrics of the song.

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is to Tamil Nadu what Indian Premier League (IPL) is to the rest of India. Corporate house Lyca Group, which owns the Coimbatore franchise in the Tamil Nadu Premier League cricket, earlier launched the team logo for the Lyca Kovai Kings team.

The catchy anthem can put anyone on their feet, and it is sure to put a smile on the faces of cricket enthusiasts. It has the Coimbatore connection, with the video featuring some prominent public places in the city. It also has visuals of boys and men playing gully cricket. The anthem is also available on YouTube too.

The franchise owners of Lyca Kovai Kings team, Karthik, and Vijay were present at the official launch of the team anthem. Speaking to the audience at the launch, Raju Mahalingam, COO of Lyca Group, said, “I’m glad to be back in Coimbatore. I like the people and the place. We are hoping that you will support Lyca Kovai Kings team. Our team has three players from Coimbatore. We hope that the team will bring home the trophy.”

Singer Karthik was full of life on and off the stage. He entertained his fans with three numbers, and he sang the Lyca Kovai Kings Anthem too. Speaking to the Covai Post, Karthik said, “It was a nice experience working on the theme song. I hope the team does well and wins.” Karthik said.

Also present at the event was the captain of team Lyca Kovai Kings, Syed Mohammed. “Our team is training hard for the TNPL. We hope to win the tournament,” he said.