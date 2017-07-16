‘Made in India’ an increasingly respected brand now

The “Made in India” tag is now an increasingly respected brand, valued for quality, reliability, and competitiveness, across diverse sectors internationally, S. B. Sareen, Project Director DST NIMAT, Head Centre for SMEs and Business Development Centre, Entrepreneurship Development of India, Ahmedabad, said today.

India is a land of great opportunities, that are perhaps incomparable in the world and the world’s eyes are on India now now, as new business opportunities are unlimited and economic reforms have unshackled the chains on creativity and innovation, Sareen said in his address to the 7th convocation of Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET) here.

Stating that the Country has over a billion fellow Indians and within the next 15 years, India will have 400 million people below the age of 35 years, he said that each person, in this bold new generation, will be in the prime of his or her life, striving for a better tomorrow– creating new growth opportunities for budding technocrats.

“Truly, with economic reforms in the country and with the virtual removal of all trade barriers, the world is now our market – and our

opportunity. The pursuit of these opportunities requires an indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship,”Sareen said.

And, to be a successful professional, you have to identify opportunities, that have either not existed before, or have not been noticed before by others. It is often said, people, who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the only ones who actually do!, he said.

To meet the challenges of the 21st century, India needed young brilliant minds with a global vision, who believe in change and transformation, who have the ability to take risks and chart out new growth paths, Sareen said.

He handed over degrees fo 481 students at the convocation, which was presided over by NIET CEO and Secretary, P Krishnakumar.