Madhusudanan removes Sasikala, Dinakaran and Venkatesh

Covai Post Network
February 17, 2017
Chennai: A week after he was sacked from the AIADMK by the General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, former party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan on Friday in turn dismissed her from the primary membership of the party.

However, Madhusudanan who is with the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp, had then disputed Sasikala’s powers to dismiss him.

In a statement issued here, Madhusudanan announced Sasikala’s dismissal from the party’s primary membership as she was bringing disrepute to the party.

Sasikala is now in a jail in Bengaluru after being convicted in a corruption case.

Madhusudanan also dismissed party Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran and S. Venkatesh –both related to Sasikala – from the party’s primary membership as they were readmitted into the party without proper authority.

