Madness for selfie with speeding train takes life of student

‘Selfie’ madness has taken the toll of a 21-year-old student, who was knocked down by a train when he tried to click a selfie with it in the city in the wee hours.

Gunasekharan, a first-year engineering student in a private college on the outskirts hailing from a village near Athur in Dindigul district, had come to the city to celebrate New Year with his friends in Avarampalayam, police said.

While returning past midnight, he noticed a train approaching and in his craze for selfies, tried to click a photograph with the speeding train with his mobile phone. However, the front guard of the train hit him, throwing him to some 100 feet, leading to his instant death, they said.

On information, Railway Police rushed to the spot and sent Gunasekharan’s body for post mortem, police said.

A 11-year-old student had met with a watery grave when he tried to click a selfie standing on the parapet of an 80-feet deep well in the city, some four months ago.