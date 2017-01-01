FLASH NEWS Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs. 1.29 and Rs. 0.97 respectively Policemen killed in attack on Bahraini prison, inmates freed Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore Manchester United fight back to beat Middlesbrough in PL

Coimbatore


Madness for selfie with speeding train takes life of student

Covai Post Network
January 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

‘Selfie’ madness has taken the toll of a 21-year-old student, who was knocked down by a train when he tried to click a selfie with it in the city in the wee hours.

Gunasekharan, a first-year engineering student in a private college on the outskirts hailing from a village near Athur in Dindigul district, had come to the city to celebrate New Year with his friends in Avarampalayam, police said.

While returning past midnight, he noticed a train approaching and in his craze for selfies, tried to click a photograph with the speeding train with his mobile phone. However, the front guard of the train hit him, throwing him to some 100 feet, leading to his instant death, they said.

On information, Railway Police rushed to the spot and sent Gunasekharan’s body for post mortem, police said.

A 11-year-old student had met with a watery grave when he tried to click a selfie standing on the parapet of an 80-feet deep well in the city, some four months ago.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS