Madras High Court declines relief to Karti Chidambaram in CBI case

Chennai: Karti Chidambaram, son of former union finance minister P Chidambram, on Friday moved the Madras High court seeking it to quash the CBI FIR against him as it did not follow due procedures and it was politically motivated to taint his father, now a senior opposition leader.

The Madras High Court declined to grant him immediate relief, but posted the matter for taking up the merits of the case on July 28. Till then, he needed not personally appear before the CBI officials in Delhi.

The CBI has summoned Karti Chiramabram to appear before it today in Delhi to answer questions relating to the FIPB clearances given to INX Media to receive funds from abroad. The Congress leader of Tamil Nadu had alleged that the case was the result of political witch hunt by the current dispensation.

Karti sought the quashing of the CBI FIR saying that it was time barred as well.

Mr Justice P Velumurugan declined to pass any orders on either Karti Chidambaram’s plea for squashing of the FIR or CBI submission that the Madras High court did not have territorial jurisdiction to entertain the writ. Instead the judge posted the matter for hearing the merits of the case on July 28.

The petitioner also alleged that the absence of names of public official in the FIR, the same cannot be sustained under the prevention of corruption act.

There is also a time delay of 10 years, the reasons for which are not explained in the FIR, Karti Chidambaram submitted.