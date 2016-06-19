FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Madukkarai Maharaja captured, sheltered in Kraal

Covai Post Network
June 19, 2016

The weeklong mission to trap the lone tusker which was creating havoc near the Madukkarai forest fringes came to an end today with the capturing and translocation of the elephant.

After public outcry, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests had ordered, on June 8, to translocate the pachyderm, for which four Kumkis from different camps in Tamil Nadu were brought in.

The official operations to capture the lone tusker, that had destroyed lakh worth agriculture produce, particularly banana cultivation, began yesterday with a special pooja.

The officials were confident of capturing the elephant even as a herd of three, including Madukkarai Maharaj, had destroyed a banana farm early yesterday. However, the tusker was part of the herd until Saturday evening.
But fortunately much to the delight of forest officials, the tusker, separated from the other two and was found moving alone near the military campus around 2 am today. Making use of the opportunity, the officials shot the tranquiliser dose, which was bang on the target, around 4.40 am in the military campus. The animal was a frequent visitor to the campus to drink water.

The elephant strayed for nearly half a kilometre away from the spot where it was darted, and became drowsy at a risky terrain in reserve forest. The spot where the wild elephant chose to come to a halt was ideal for Kumkis to carry out the operation.

Amidst pull and pushes by Kumki Kaleem, a veteran celebrating its golden jubilee year, the elephant successfully boarded the forest truck around 8.45 am, for translocation. Kumkis Pari and Sujai were also brought to the spot to support Kaleem.

Since the elephant was slowly recovering its senses, another mild dose was given, just as it started resisting, they said.

The medicine used for tranquilisation include Xylamine (14 ml/per kg) and Ketamine to immobilise the creature, and it was sedated while standing.

The elephant was later taken to the Varagaliyar elephant camp near Topslip at the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, and was later shut in a kraal prepared for training the elephants.

