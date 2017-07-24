Madukkarai under grip of stray dog threat

Nearly 50 stray dogs moving around near Ambedkar Nagar in Madukkarai have started attacking cattle in the nearby farms. People alleged that the dogs in abandoned mines of the area were dumped from Kerala.

People also claimed that there was also leopard movement in the area after the dogs started appearing. These dogs are in an area close to the residential colony and people going for night shift duties to offices and companies were under threat of their attacks.

“Recently, more than ten dogs entered a farm and killed three goats. They ate off just the ears of the goats and left without touching the remaining carcass,” said one of the villagers.

Another villager V Rajan said the dogs were brought from Palakkad in vans and are released during night. The problem has been on for the past four months.

“Dogs near a mine, which is now used as a dumping site at Ambedkar Nagar close to Marappaalam, roam around and eat from the waste. While more than 10 goats have been killed in the village, more than five cattle were attacked and around 20 domestic fowls have been taken away by these dogs,” he added.

Locals also claim that these dogs respond to calls in Malayalam.

“These dogs also chase motorists and passersby often resulting in accidents,” said resident S Devarajan.

The villagers informed forest officials who in turn told them to approach district administration. Villagers recently submitted a petition to the district administration.

“The authorities will take action,” an official from the Madukkarai tahsildar office said.