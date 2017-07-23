Major revamp of BJP Kerala unit on cards post medical college scam

Kottayam: A major revamp of the BJP Kerala unit is on the cards after the medical college bribery issue rocked the party across the country.

A section of party leaders trying to trap another leader and State General Secretary M T Ramesh in the scam

has also shocked the central leadership.

The two members of the committee K P Sreeshan and A K Nazeer ( set up to probe the scam) and State Secretary V V Rajesh have come under the firing range of the party for trying to trap Ramesh who has produced digital evidence against the leaders before the core committee meeting of the party.

There are also allegations against some leaders for raising funds illegally for the national executive meeting of the party attended by Prime Minister in Kozhikode sometime back.

Efforts are also on to protect Rajesh for leaking out the report to the media. Rajesh is a supporter of former State President V Muralidharan and exudes backing from large number of leaders in the top.

The BJP and RSS are sore against party State Chief Kummanom Rajashekharan for recommending the name of Satish Nair for a post in the party even as Satish was the person facing charge for collecting the scam money for the medical college.

An ex-serviceman, Satish is a kin of Kummanom’s friend. Both BJP and RSS are expected to take strong action against the leaders after the Parliament session was over.