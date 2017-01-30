Make Tamil compulsory medium of instruction, Nedumaran tells govt

Thanjavur: President of World Tamils’ Confederation Pazha Nedumaran has urged the State Government to make Tamil as compulsory medium of instruction in all schools from Class 1 to 5.

He was speaking at a function jointly organised by M. Natarajan Memorial Endowment Trust and Department of Tamil Literature at Tamil University here today.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Nedumaran said there should be no English medium of instruction in Tamil Nadu. “Tamil should be made the medium of instruction even in higher education in Tamil Nadu. Those who studied in English medium do not know proper Tamil and even proper English,” he added.

Welcoming the Ordinance in favour of Jallikattu, he said it cannot be challenged by animal welfare activists even in the Supreme Court.

Describing the week- long -protests as a spontaneous uprising of students and youth, Nedumaran said when thousands of policemen were on security duty round the clock on the Marina, how could anti-social elements infiltrate into the crowd. “Even if the anti-social elements, as claimed by police, had infiltrated, it is only due to the carelessness of police. They should have been more alert and prevented the infiltration.”

Nedumaran demanded the immediate release of those who were arrested during the pro-Jallikattu arrests. “The Government should provide medical treatment and adequate compensation to those affected in Nadukuppam fishermen hamlet,” he said.