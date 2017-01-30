FLASH NEWS RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports Bhansali Production assures social organisations there is no romantic sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji Tamil Nadu Government introduces bill in Assembly to hike penalty upto ₹2 lakh for allowing sewage flow in streets: reports Vodafone confirms merger talks with Idea Cellular TN Jallikattu law gets presidential assent Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court for hearing in the defamation case against him over remarks on RSS Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in Canada during evening prayers 6 bus passengers dead in collision between a bus and a truck on NH 28 in Sant Kabir Nagar. 27 injured : Reports Terrorist hideout busted by security forces in Shopian district of J&K; Arms and ammunition seized

Coimbatore


Make Tamil compulsory medium of instruction, Nedumaran tells govt

Covai Post Network
January 30, 2017

Thanjavur: President of World Tamils’ Confederation Pazha Nedumaran has urged the State Government to make Tamil as compulsory medium of instruction in all schools from Class 1 to 5.

He was speaking at a function jointly organised by M. Natarajan Memorial Endowment Trust and Department of Tamil Literature at Tamil University here today.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Nedumaran said there should be no English medium of instruction in Tamil Nadu. “Tamil should be made the medium of instruction even in higher education in Tamil Nadu. Those who studied in English medium do not know proper Tamil and even proper English,” he added.

Welcoming the Ordinance in favour of Jallikattu, he said it cannot be challenged by animal welfare activists even in the Supreme Court.

Describing the week- long -protests as a spontaneous uprising of students and youth, Nedumaran said when thousands of policemen were on security duty round the clock on the Marina, how could anti-social elements infiltrate into the crowd. “Even if the anti-social elements, as claimed by police, had infiltrated, it is only due to the carelessness of police. They should have been more alert and prevented the infiltration.”

Nedumaran demanded the immediate release of those who were arrested during the pro-Jallikattu arrests. “The Government should provide medical treatment and adequate compensation to those affected in Nadukuppam fishermen hamlet,” he said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS