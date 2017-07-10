Malayalam actor Dilip arrested

Police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor Dilip in connection with the conspiracy behind the case pertaining to the abduction and sexual assault of an actress in February.
The actor was in the midst of dubbing for a film, when police arrested him. He was later taken to Aluva police club near Kochi for questioning.
Last week, Dilip was questioned fr 13 hours in connection with the probe.
