Coimbatore

‘Malaysian students keen to learn Tamil’

Covai Post Network
July 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

“Malaysian students are very much interested in learning Tamil,” according to C.M. Elan Tamil of University of Malaya.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the four-week linguistic workshop at Bharathiar University here, Elan Tamil, who is the coordinator of the workshop, said the last two generations of students were moving towards the West. “But we want them to know more about their roots and culture,” he said. (The workshop was jointly organised by Bharathiar University and University of Malaya).

Fifteen students from the University of Malaya have flown down to Coimbatore to attend the workshop. They were taken to Madurai, Kerala and Ooty to learn about the various cultures, They students were also taught practical lessons on linguistics during the workshop.

Prof. Dr. B. Vanitha in her speech said that the Linguistics Department of Bharathiar University was very vibrant and very keen to spread knowledge among the students.

Prof. Dr. K. Karunakaran highlighted the importance of having Tamil as the medium of education.

