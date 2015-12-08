Man commits suicide by immolation

A 25-year-old man had committed suicide by immolating himself at Irugur on Monday.

According to sources, the deceased, M. Rajesh Kumar was a resident of Irugur. He was an alcoholic. There were frequent quarrels at home with his parents due to this.

On the day of the incident, his parents had admonished him for his drinking habits. This soon led to an intense verbal quarrel. In a moment of anger, Rajesh Kumar reportedly committed suicide by immolating himself using kerosene. He died on the spot.

The Singanallur police have filed a case and are investigating.