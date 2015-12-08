FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Man commits suicide by immolation

Covai Post Network
December 8, 2015

A 25-year-old man had committed suicide by immolating himself at Irugur on Monday.

According to sources, the deceased, M. Rajesh Kumar was a resident of Irugur. He was an alcoholic. There were frequent quarrels at home with his parents due to this.

On the day of the incident, his parents had admonished him for his drinking habits. This soon led to an intense verbal quarrel. In a moment of anger, Rajesh Kumar reportedly committed suicide by immolating himself using kerosene. He died on the spot.

The Singanallur police have filed a case and are investigating.

