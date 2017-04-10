Man gets 5 years RI for killing friend

A Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to undergo five years’ RI for murdering his friend in the city a year ago.

The prosecution case was that Selvaraj, a goldsmith and his friend Rafeeq, were consuming alcohol in the former’s house on March 27 last year, when a quarrel broke out between the two.

In a fit of rage, Selvaraj broke a beer bottle and pierced into the stomach of Rafeeq and escaped.

Friends and relatives rushed Rafeeq to the Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Selvaraj was later arrested.

The case was going on in a Sessions Court where the First Additional Judge (in-charge), M. Christopher, sentenced Selvaraj to undergo five years RI and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000.