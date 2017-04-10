FLASH NEWS Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund Egypt declares 3-month emergency after church bombings Trump considering sanctions against Russia, Iran over Syria Dead bat found in packaged salad sold at US Walmart IndiGo aircraft grounded after suffering bird hit mid-air Assam proposes denying govt jobs for those with over 2 kids 125-foot Ambedkar statue to be built in Andhra capital Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast Haryana: Minor alleges rape by mother’s 3 lovers for a year Europe’s top rabbi calls for solidarity with Muslims

Man gets 5 years RI for killing friend

April 10, 2017
A Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to undergo five years’ RI for murdering his friend in the city a year ago.

The prosecution case was that Selvaraj, a goldsmith and his friend Rafeeq, were consuming alcohol in the former’s house on March 27 last year, when a quarrel broke out between the two.

In a fit of rage, Selvaraj broke a beer bottle and pierced into the stomach of Rafeeq and escaped.

Friends and relatives rushed Rafeeq to the Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Selvaraj was later arrested.

The case was going on in a Sessions Court where the First Additional Judge (in-charge), M. Christopher, sentenced Selvaraj to undergo five years RI and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000.

