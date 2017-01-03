Man gets life sentence for killing wife

A taxi driver was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife at their residence in Avarampalayam area here.

According to sources, Naveen Prasad, an alcoholic, married his ladylove Sindhu Priya, who was also his neighbour on March 29, 2014. Sindhu Priya, it is learnt, did not know about his addiction to alcohol before marriage.

The couple used to have frequent quarrels. On the night of December 10, 2014 the couple had an argument. In a fit of rage, Naveen hit Sindhu with a hammer on her head, killing her on the spot. She was four months pregnant then.

The Peelamedu police filed a case. In his verdict, Justice Christopher sentenced Naveen to undergo life imprisonment. He also slapped a fine of Rs. 5000 on him.