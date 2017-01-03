FLASH NEWS Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case. ₹500cr in assets seized from basmati rice firm owner: Report China’s $9 billion effort to beat the US in genetic testing PM Modi at the inauguration of ‘Indian Science Congress’ at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati Delhi High Court has adjourned the matter of SP Tyagi bail cancellation hearing for next Monday Bengaluru’s sexual violence exposes its Home Minister – by Brinda Karat NASA captures image of ISS crossing the sun

Coimbatore


Man gets life sentence for killing wife

Covai Post Network
January 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A taxi driver was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife at their residence in Avarampalayam area here.

According to sources, Naveen Prasad, an alcoholic, married his ladylove Sindhu Priya, who was also his neighbour on March 29, 2014. Sindhu Priya, it is learnt, did not know about his addiction to alcohol before marriage.

The couple used to have frequent quarrels. On the night of December 10, 2014 the couple had an argument. In a fit of rage, Naveen hit Sindhu with a hammer on her head, killing her on the spot. She was four months pregnant then.

The Peelamedu police filed a case. In his verdict, Justice Christopher sentenced Naveen to undergo life imprisonment. He also slapped a fine of Rs. 5000 on him.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS