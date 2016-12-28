FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


Man gets one year RI for illegally using trademark

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Coimbatore Judicial Magistrate sentenced a man to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment for illegally using a trademark of another company. It also slapped a fine of Rs. 10000 on him.

According to Police, they had booked in the year 2007 A. Kolappan, Managing Director of A.K. Enterprises, for illegally using the trademark of K.V. Sudalaimuthu & co, where he was previously earlier. They had booked him under Sections 102, 103 and 104 of the Trade Market Act 1989.

Police filed the charge sheet in the court after a senior representative from K.V. Sudalaimuthu & co filed a complaint with them. After hearing the pleas from both the sides, the court passed the verdict.

