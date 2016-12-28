Man gets one year RI for illegally using trademark

The Coimbatore Judicial Magistrate sentenced a man to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment for illegally using a trademark of another company. It also slapped a fine of Rs. 10000 on him.

According to Police, they had booked in the year 2007 A. Kolappan, Managing Director of A.K. Enterprises, for illegally using the trademark of K.V. Sudalaimuthu & co, where he was previously earlier. They had booked him under Sections 102, 103 and 104 of the Trade Market Act 1989.

Police filed the charge sheet in the court after a senior representative from K.V. Sudalaimuthu & co filed a complaint with them. After hearing the pleas from both the sides, the court passed the verdict.