Coimbatore

Man hangs self at hospital toilet

July 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The body of a youth was found hanging at the toilet in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital today. According to sources, wife of the deceased, Ramesh (29) of Kannampalayam, had delivered a female baby three days ago in the hospital.

A person who went to use toilet noticed Ramesh hanging in the toilet around 2 p.m. and informed the hospital authorities, who rushed to the spot. On information, police arrived and shifted the body to mortuary for post mortem.

An attender of another patient, who has seen Ramesh with his wife in the morning, identified the deceased. The reason for the suicide was not immediately known.

