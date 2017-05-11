01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission to the Sun next year
  • South Africa has launched an eight-team T20 league of its own
  • A complaint has been filed with IT department against CM Siddaramaiah & his son alleging amassing wealth disproportionately by benami means
  • Automobile dealers based near Bengaluru’s Bellandur Lake failed to get a reprieve from the National Green Tribunal
  • India are clubbed with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in Group B
  • NASA to launch world’s first mission to Sun in 2018
  • Police arrested 8 people including Kannur Youth Congress district president, Rijil Makkutty, for slaughtering an ox calf in public
  • Uttar Pradesh government transferred a PCS officer on 28th May who was already dead for six months
  • Co-founder of MakeMyTrip quit Twitter saying that he was disappointed at seeing the curbs on people’s freedom to eat
  • Hundreds of cows and buffalos are on sale on sites like OLX and Quikr
Coimbatore

Man held for killing wife

Covai Post Network
May 11, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A man was today held for murdering his wife with the help of rowdy elements in Thondamuthur area last night.

The body of 35-year-old Renuka was found lying in a pool of blood, with cuts on her neck, hands and back. A sickle was found a few metres away from the scene of crime.

In order to identify the body, police personnel circulated her photographs, which Kuzhandaivelu said was that of his wife. He claimed that she has been missing since last night.

On intensive quizzing by the police, Kuzhandaivelu admitted that he committed the murder, along with his friend and two more persons.

Police said Kuzhandaivelu had called Renuka to the spot around 8 p.m. and he and his friend Muniraju killed her with the sickle.

Police have filed a case and are interrogating Kuzhaindavelu and Muniraju.

