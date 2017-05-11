Man held for killing wife

A man was today held for murdering his wife with the help of rowdy elements in Thondamuthur area last night.

The body of 35-year-old Renuka was found lying in a pool of blood, with cuts on her neck, hands and back. A sickle was found a few metres away from the scene of crime.

In order to identify the body, police personnel circulated her photographs, which Kuzhandaivelu said was that of his wife. He claimed that she has been missing since last night.

On intensive quizzing by the police, Kuzhandaivelu admitted that he committed the murder, along with his friend and two more persons.

Police said Kuzhandaivelu had called Renuka to the spot around 8 p.m. and he and his friend Muniraju killed her with the sickle.

Police have filed a case and are interrogating Kuzhaindavelu and Muniraju.