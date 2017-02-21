Management game Phoenix begins

Around 750 students are participating in five-day simulated management game Phoenix 2017 from February 20th to 25th.

The participants have a chance of winning daily cash prizes of Rs.85,000 and consolation prizes amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

The event is organised by Firebird Institute of Research in Management at its centre. The game is conducted for under-graduate management students for the first time.

It aims to give opportunities to management students to test their business intelligence and speedy decision-making skills and help them understand business better through actions taken within the firm.

No prior or expert knowledge of business or management is needed to play or win at the event, organisers said in a statement.

Students need to simply follow instructions, read the manual and papers given to them and discuss everything with the teammates, before recording their business decisions.

Firebird Institute of Research in Management is an executive education programme facilitated by industry veterans.

It is also actively engaged with industry in the form of original research and offers industry-integrated MBA/PGPM degree certificates.