Mandate’s clear, people’s leader should carry on Amma’s work: Gouthami

Multifaceted personality Gauthami is an actor, television host and a known costume designer and lately growing to be a promising politician-in-the-making. She hogged the headlines when she met Prime Minister Narenda Modi and submitted a petition seeking a probe into the circumstances leading to the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha.

On the day when V.K. Sasikala was convicted and Panneer Selvam’s stars rose, Covaipost caught up with her. “This is the right time to talk” she said and spoke at length on the power struggle being fought on the political turf and between rival camps of AIADMK in the post-Jayalalitha phase.

Excerpts from the interview

What is your comment on the bitter fight for power and the conflict arising out of it, for inheriting Jaya’s political legacy?

If you see the developments in the recent weeks, the people have come out with a clear choice as to who should be the next chief minister – It is none other than O. Panneerselvam. I see no reason for any conflict situation arising between rival factions. Haven’t the people given a clear mandate to AIADMK government to rule the state for the next four years? Isn’t O. Panneerselvam a natural choice, given his political experience and proximity to Amma?

The whole world is watching Tamil Nadu and the political turmoil over here. The happenings in the past fortnight have clearly indicated that V.K.Sasikala is not made for the leadership role. It was madam Jayalalitha herself who chose Panneerselvam to head the Government during many crises in the past and he has been chosen by none other than the late Amma.

Would you comment on V.K.Sasikala’s foray into politics and her sudden claim for AIADMK leadership?

Sasikala herself has given in writing to Jayalalitha that she wouldn’t meddle in AIADMK inner party affairs. The people too have not accepted her and her claim to leadership. What sort of a person is Sasikala? What she has done to Tamil Nadu is common knowledge. The people are happy with OPS and happy with the elected representatives and there is a mandate to rule and what else is to be there.

Sasikala has appointed Edapadi K. Palanisamy as legislative party leader.Your comments on the choice.

We can just brush it aside as internal party matter as it would sure have repercussions for the people of Tamil Nadu. The attitude to impose herself on party matters even after the conviction is not a good sign. I hope the people who have risen against the political ambitions of Sasikala will also deal with this and give a fitting answer to power hungry people.

Panneerselvam may be the people’s choice but will he pass the floor test?

He must win, at least for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu. The 133 MLAs should vote for the right person in him and they must follow their conscience to do it. They have an obligation towards the people who elected them as MLAs.

Do you think that AIADMK as a party is heading for an imminent split?

There are stalwarts in the party who have seen the thin and thick of things in politics over the years. I think they would not let the party go to smithereens. Moreover, the party is quite old and strong enough to weather such challenges. I hope so.

Do you have plans to enter politics as it would give you a better and bigger platform to address public issues?

Yes, I am very much politically aware, but not a politician as of now. In the meanwhile, I have never ever thought I would be in this position, to take a committed stand against certain issues and address them squarely; all issues which I am talking about now. So in the future, things may change and I might take a decision accordingly, as a responsible Indian.

The Supreme Court has while convicting Sasikala indicted the late Jayalalitha in the Disproportionate Assets Case. Do you think the former would have amassed wealth without the concurrence of the latter?

We shouldn’t talk about the leader who is no longer with us. As she is dead and gone, and she is not physically alive to give an explanation, let us not get into it. You cannot hold somebody up to an accusation when she is not there to defend. She was an iron lady and had great achievements that speak for themselves.

What do you think is Jayalalitha’s real political legacy?

I think she was a real icon for women in Tamil Nadu. She implemented a lot of welfare measures. She acted fast and implemented schemes after schemes for the people and this was appreciated by one and all. She won the people’s mandate for a consecutive second term in power. She was a woman of great stature.

Tell us about your personal life?

I have always been in the public domain and always been on my own. So nothing has changed much and everything is in complete harmony with myself