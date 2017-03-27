Mangoes, sapottas kept for artificial ripening seized

Five tonnes of mangoes and 500 kilos of sapotta kept for artificial ripening were seized form various shops in the city today.

Food safety officials, during surprise checks at fruit shops and godowns in Ukkadam and Karuppagounder Nagar, noticed the fruits kept for artificial ripening with alkaline chemical substance.

According to police, the officials seized the fruits from 15 retail shops and two whole sale shops.

The seized mangoes and sapottas were destroyed, as consuming them would lead to health issues.