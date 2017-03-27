FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

Coimbatore


Mangoes, sapottas kept for artificial ripening seized

Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017

Five tonnes of mangoes and 500 kilos of sapotta kept for artificial ripening were seized form various shops in the city today.

Food safety officials, during surprise checks at fruit shops and godowns in Ukkadam and Karuppagounder Nagar, noticed the fruits kept for artificial ripening with alkaline chemical substance.

According to police, the officials seized the fruits from 15 retail shops and two whole sale shops.

The seized mangoes and sapottas were destroyed, as consuming them would lead to health issues.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS