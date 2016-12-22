FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Manipur youth held for rape and murder of octogenarian woman

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A migrant labourer from Manipur was arrested early today on charges of rape and murder of an octogenarian woman in her house in the city a couple of days ago.

The 85-year-old Palaniammal was found dead in her house on December 19, with a cloth around her neck and two bangles missing from her person.

Investigation led to the information that a few migrant labourers were staying in the vicinity of the house in Gandhipuram and police zeroed in on one Mohammed Sameer Khan (24); a team spread out across the city to nab him, police said.

A police team on morning rounds found a man jumping down from a flyover after seeing them. They managed to nab him and admitted him to the Government Hospital for treatment, they said.

Upon questioning, Khan, a native of Bishnupur district of Manipur, confessed that he had entered the woman’s house in an inebriated condition and raped and strangled her to death to keep the issue a secret and also taken away the bangles, police said.

After recovering the bangles, police remanded him to custody and lodged him in the Central Jail here.

