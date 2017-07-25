25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India
  • Residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped
  • Delhi: A child died Gandhinagar area after hot tea fell on her
  • Sensex up by 69.47 points, currently at 32,315.34; Nifty up by 19.50 points, currently at 9,985.90
  • Scientist and academician Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal, 90, passes away at his residence
  • 442 Naxals killed and 6072 arrested in last three years: MHA report
Coimbatore

Manju makes it to US to collect award

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: Despite media speculation of actor Manju Warrier skipping the US visit for an award function, she made it to New York to collect the award.

The former wife of abduction-accused actor Dileep, Manju was advised by the police investigative team to avoid the trip if possible as she is a key witness​ in the case.

After collecting the best actor’s North American Film Award for ‘Karinkunnam 6’ and ‘ ‘Vettah’, she told the audience that she never thought she could make it in the wake of issues and her busy schedule.

She thanked the American Malayalees for giving her the honour.

She dedicated the award to director of ‘Vettah’ Rajesh Pillai.

Nivin Pauly received the best actor’s award.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Uncovering obsession through attires
May 05, 2017

Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More