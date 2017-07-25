Manju makes it to US to collect award

Kochi: Despite media speculation of actor Manju Warrier skipping the US visit for an award function, she made it to New York to collect the award.

The former wife of abduction-accused actor Dileep, Manju was advised by the police investigative team to avoid the trip if possible as she is a key witness​ in the case.

After collecting the best actor’s North American Film Award for ‘Karinkunnam 6’ and ‘ ‘Vettah’, she told the audience that she never thought she could make it in the wake of issues and her busy schedule.

She thanked the American Malayalees for giving her the honour.

She dedicated the award to director of ‘Vettah’ Rajesh Pillai.

Nivin Pauly received the best actor’s award.