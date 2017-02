The 26th edition of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) on November 27 at 11 am. This will be followed immediately by a Tamil translation of the address, titled ‘Manadhin Kural’. There will be a repeat broadcast at 8 pm.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ and the Tamil translation will be broadcast from AIR Coimbatore, on both the Primary Channel at 999 kHz and Rainbow FM at 103 MHz.