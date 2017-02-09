Many emerging job opportunities in logistics and shipping

“The logistics and shipping industry offers lucrative career options to young aspirants. The creation of infrastructure with better facilities in ports will create wealth and employment,” said Capt. V.J. Pushpakumar, Director, Indian Institute of Logistics.

Capt. Pushpakumar was speaking at a session on “Career Opportunities in Logistics and Shipping” organised by the Post Graduate and Research Department of International Business, Sree Narayana Guru College, on Wednesday as a part of “Logistician’s Week” on Feb 8.

He also pointed out, “A degree in M.Com. (IB) is a good qualification for cargo handling, cargo consolidation, operations and customer service.”

More than 70 students attended the seminar.

Dr. M. Saravanan, Assistant Professor of the Department, facilitated while Dr. K.V. Surendran, Principal, presided over the function.