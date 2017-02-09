FLASH NEWS O Panneerselvam meets supporters at his residence in Chennai (ANI) VK Sasikala reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam OPS meets Chief Secy and Tamil Nadu DGP at his residence to strategize for meeting with Governor, reports AIADMK MLAs to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm in Chennai, reports O. Panneerselvam likely to issue transfer order of Chennai Commissioner S. George, reports

Coimbatore


Many emerging job opportunities in logistics and shipping

Covai Post Network
February 9, 2017

“The logistics and shipping industry offers lucrative career options to young aspirants. The creation of infrastructure with better facilities in ports will create wealth and employment,” said Capt. V.J. Pushpakumar, Director, Indian Institute of Logistics.

Capt. Pushpakumar was speaking at a session on “Career Opportunities in Logistics and Shipping” organised by the Post Graduate and Research Department of International Business, Sree Narayana Guru College, on Wednesday as a part of “Logistician’s Week” on Feb 8.

He also pointed out, “A degree in M.Com. (IB) is a good qualification for cargo handling, cargo consolidation, operations and customer service.”

More than 70 students attended the seminar.

Dr. M. Saravanan, Assistant Professor of the Department, facilitated while Dr. K.V. Surendran, Principal, presided over the function.

