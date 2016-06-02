Maoist couple back in court

The husband-and-wife Maoist couple, Roopesh and Shyna, who were lodged in the Coimbatore Central Jail, was produced before the Principal Sessions Court in nearby Tirupur, for obtaining SIM cards through forged documents.

The couple, arrested in May 2015 along with three others in Karumathampatti, is facing various cases in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Maoists had purchased SIM cards by forging documents, including ration cards while they were in Karumathampatti and Avinashi, and a case was registered against them.

Roopesh and Shyna were taken to Tirupur, amidst tight security this morning and produced before the Court, where Judge Alamelu Natarajan, extended their remand for 15 days.