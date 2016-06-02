04 Jun 2017, Edition - 691, Sunday
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Coimbatore

Maoist couple back in court

Covai Post Network
June 2, 2016

The husband-and-wife Maoist couple, Roopesh and Shyna, who were lodged in the Coimbatore Central Jail, was produced before the Principal Sessions Court in nearby Tirupur, for obtaining SIM cards through forged documents.

The couple, arrested in May 2015 along with three others in Karumathampatti, is facing various cases in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Maoists had purchased SIM cards by forging documents, including ration cards while they were in Karumathampatti and Avinashi, and a case was registered against them.

Roopesh and Shyna were taken to Tirupur, amidst tight security this morning and produced before the Court, where Judge Alamelu Natarajan, extended their remand for 15 days.

