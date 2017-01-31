FLASH NEWS SC refuses to stay Jallikattu ordinance, expresses unhappiness over the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, reports India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation, communication satellites: President Mukherjee India ratified Paris agreement on Oct 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President Budget 2017: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports

Coimbatore


Maoists demands release of those arrested in Jallikattu agitation

Covai Post Network
January 31, 2017

Seeking the release of those arrested during the Jallikattu agitation in Chennai and the city, five Maoists today raised slogans at the Court premises.

The Maoists, Roopesh and his wife Shyna and three others, while being brought to the District court raised slogans in support of the protesters and sought withdrawal of cases against them and their release.

Their lawyer demanded the supporting documents along with charge sheets in English, since they were in other languages such as Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

The prosecutor argued that all the documents were recovered from the accused themselves and there was no necessity to provide the copies in English.

Additional District Judge, Christopher (In-charge) posted the hearing for February 21.

