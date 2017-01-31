Maoists demands release of those arrested in Jallikattu agitation

Seeking the release of those arrested during the Jallikattu agitation in Chennai and the city, five Maoists today raised slogans at the Court premises.

The Maoists, Roopesh and his wife Shyna and three others, while being brought to the District court raised slogans in support of the protesters and sought withdrawal of cases against them and their release.

Their lawyer demanded the supporting documents along with charge sheets in English, since they were in other languages such as Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

The prosecutor argued that all the documents were recovered from the accused themselves and there was no necessity to provide the copies in English.

Additional District Judge, Christopher (In-charge) posted the hearing for February 21.