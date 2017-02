Five Maoists, who were brought to the court today for extension of custody, raised slogans against the legislature and Parliament.

As the Maoists – Roopesh, Shyna, Anoop, Kannan and Veeramani – were brought to the Principal District Sessions court, they raised slogans against the system.

They likened ‘Assembly to drainage and Parliament to pig sty’ and described the people’s path as revolutionary one.

Judge R Pongiappan extended their custody till March 7.