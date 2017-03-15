FLASH NEWS Damascus courthouse bomb kills at least 25: Reports Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, reports Shashank Manohar resigns from the position of Chairman of ICC with immediate effect Rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested Delhi Police to file an FIR of abatement to suicide in alleged suicide case of JNU student Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63

Coimbatore


Marquee setter murdered

Covai Post Network
March 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

A marquee setter was murdered by a mason in broad day light in Papanasam today.

According to police, Ayyappan (32), marquee setter by profession and resident of Sivalayam Mullai Nagar in Papanasam had previous enmity with Selvaraj (28), mason by profession and resident of Keezavali Nadappu in the same area.

Ayyappan was waiting for bus at the bus stop near Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Papanasam around 9 a.m. when Selvaraj who was drunk came there and picked up a quarrel with Ayyappan.

In the melee, Selvaraj stabbed Ayyappan repeatedly, and fled from the spot. Ayyappan died instantly.

On being informed, police rushed there, retrieved his body and sent it to the Papanasam Government Hospital for postmortem.

Papanasam police registered a case and arrested Selvaraj.

