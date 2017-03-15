Marquee setter murdered

A marquee setter was murdered by a mason in broad day light in Papanasam today.

According to police, Ayyappan (32), marquee setter by profession and resident of Sivalayam Mullai Nagar in Papanasam had previous enmity with Selvaraj (28), mason by profession and resident of Keezavali Nadappu in the same area.

Ayyappan was waiting for bus at the bus stop near Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Papanasam around 9 a.m. when Selvaraj who was drunk came there and picked up a quarrel with Ayyappan.

In the melee, Selvaraj stabbed Ayyappan repeatedly, and fled from the spot. Ayyappan died instantly.

On being informed, police rushed there, retrieved his body and sent it to the Papanasam Government Hospital for postmortem.

Papanasam police registered a case and arrested Selvaraj.