Marriage assistance distributed

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural development, Law, Courts and Prisons, S. P. Velumani handed over marriage assistance fund and gold coins to 1,020 beneficiaries under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme at an outlay of Rs 3.82 crore in Coimbatore on Friday.

The welfare scheme distribution function under the aegis of the Social Welfare Department was held in the presence of District Collector Archana Patnaik.

During his special address, Mr. Velumani said, “About Rs 78.48 crores worth marriage assistance fund and gold coins have been given to 18,064 beneficiaries during the past four years in Coimbatore district. More such schemes would be provided for the people as per the State Government’s vision to help the poor people.”

The Coimbatore Corporation Mayor P. Rajkumar, Member of Parliament A.P. Nagarajan, MLAs T. Malaravan, O. K. Chinnaraj, R. Duraisamy, V. C. Arukutti and A. A. Karuppasamy took part in the function.