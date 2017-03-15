Maruduganesh to be DMK candidate

The DMK in a surprise move has proposed local party functionary N. Maruduganesh as its candidate for the RK Nagar bypoll. DMK general secretary K. Anbalagan made this announcement through a statement.

An advocate, Maruduganesh was holding the party post of RK Nagar East Davison secretary and is seen as a leader with good grassroots connection in the constituency.

DMK had got over 50,000 votes in the last election when Jayalalitha was elected. The party hopes to cash in on the fact that Maruduganesh is a local person while AIADMK’s TTV Dinakaran is an outsider.