Maruti Suzuki launches NEXA in Coimbatore

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched NEXA, its new premium sales channel in Coimbatore. There are plans to open 100 such similar showrooms across Indian within the next 8 months.

The NEXA on Mettupalayam Road was inaugurated by Thomas Cheriyan, Commercial Business Head-NEXA (West & South), on August 9 in the presence S. Srinivasan, Managing Director NEXA, Sajeev Divani, Zonal Service Head, and Sudeep Bagavath, Regional Manager of NEXA. According to the press release, about 100 NEXA showrooms will come up across India over the next 8 months and it added that NEXA marks the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create a new format of retail experience for the customer.

MSIL Managing Director and CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa said, “The NEXA provides a new experience of hospitality from Maruti Suzuki. New segments of customers are emerging in India and we have to take new initiatives to meet the diversifying expectations from customers”.

He said, “NEXA’s mission is to offer innovative value and direction for responding to the new segments of Indian customers and give them the experience which they value. With NEXA, Maruti Suzuki will be able to cater to a broader range of customers who value pampering, innovation, and personal touch to their car-owning experience.”

“S-Cross, India’s first premium crossover vehicle that had debuted on August 5, 2015, is the first car to be sold under NEXA. Several new models will be added to both channels as part of the company’s medium term goal of 2 million annual sales by 2020,” he added.

The NEXA has planned to provide new hospitality experience, technologically advanced buying experience, paperless transactions, smartphone application to recall service history, emergency support, accessory purchase, event updates, and to manage service requests.

To know more about NEXA, dial the toll-free number 1800 200 6392, or log on to www.nexaexperience.com. They can also follow it on Twitter @NexaExperience