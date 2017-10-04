Mass cleanliness drive at Cauvery rly station

Around 600 volunteers, including Railway employees, members of various organisations and individuals, participated in the mass cleanliness drive at Cauvery Railway Station in Erode on Monday
Organised by the Salem Division of Southern Railway, the cleanliness drive was part of Swachh Bharat India’s Swachh Hi Sewa (Cleanliness is Service) campaign.
The volunteers cleaned the station and removed the overgrown bushes and hyacinth plants around the Cauvery river bed.
Speaking on the occasion, Salem Railway Divisional Manager Hari Shankar Verma said the unused oil storage tanks (of the Indian Oil Corporation) in the station would be cleaned and used for storing water. “Seating arrangements will be improved in the platforms and steps are being taken for smooth operation of goods train services without disturbing passenger trains,” he added.
The App-based cab booking system will be introduced at Erode station. The service was recently introduced in Coimbatore, Coimbatore North, Pothanur and Salem. It has evoked good response from the passengers,” he said.
Assistant Divisional Manager Chandrapal was also present.
