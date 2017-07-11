Masters programme in Environmental Science with revised syllabus

Tirunelveli: Sri Paramakalyani Centre for Sciences (SPKCES) of Manomaniyam Sundaranar University is offering a two year post graduate program in environmental science with a revised syllabus.
The revised syllabus claimed to be one of its kind in the whole nation is coming to effect this July.
Talking about the syllabus, A G Murugesan – the president od SPKCES – said, ” Other post graduate programs will give only a basic knowledge about ecology and similar subjects. But the revised syllabus which was set up by academicians from other universities will prepare the student for jobs in Pollution Control Board, Forest Department and also in Ministry of Environment and Forest”.
SPKCES has various facilities for the students including a museum and an animal examination center. The post graduate students will be taken to industrial visits and field researches as a part of the masters program. Also, scholarships are available for deserving candidates.
SPKCES has been awarded the ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Environment sciences by Tamil Nadu government. The University website (www.msuniv.ac.in) can be visited for further details.
It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
The healing power of ayurveda is impeccable. Often referred to as the "science of life", Ayurveda aims to achieve holistic development, including the mind,......Read More