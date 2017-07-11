Masters programme in Environmental Science with revised syllabus

Tirunelveli: Sri Paramakalyani Centre for Sciences (SPKCES) of Manomaniyam Sundaranar University is offering a two year post graduate program in environmental science with a revised syllabus.

The revised syllabus claimed to be one of its kind in the whole nation is coming to effect this July.

Talking about the syllabus, A G Murugesan – the president od SPKCES – said, ” Other post graduate programs will give only a basic knowledge about ecology and similar subjects. But the revised syllabus which was set up by academicians from other universities will prepare the student for jobs in Pollution Control Board, Forest Department and also in Ministry of Environment and Forest”.

SPKCES has various facilities for the students including a museum and an animal examination center. The post graduate students will be taken to industrial visits and field researches as a part of the masters program. Also, scholarships are available for deserving candidates.

SPKCES has been awarded the ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Environment sciences by Tamil Nadu government. The University website (www.msuniv.ac.in) can be visited for further details.