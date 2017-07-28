Max Fashion, India’s largest fashion brand, today launched its newest store at the Prozone Mall in Coimbatore

According to a release, the new store was launched with the latest Autumn 2017 collection inspired by the universal instinct of travel and adventure and love for new experiences.Showcasing latest international trends like ‘Peace Army’ and ‘Glam Rock’ Max’s Autumn 2017 is all about the transition from warmer to cooler climes.

Mr.Sarhish Puranam,Vice President – Business Development, Tamilnadu, Max Fashion India further mentioned, “We are very excited to launch our third store in Coimbatore. At present, Max has over 180 stores across 70 cities. The brand plans to have 200 stores in India by the end of 2017.”

Globally Max has over 350 stores across 16 countries and in India, Max has over 180 stores across 70 cities. The brand plans to have 200 stores in India by the end of 2017.