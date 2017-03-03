MCOP case: Rs 15 lakh awarded

Thanjavur: The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur has ordered a private insurance firm to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next kin of a youth who died in a road accident in Coimbatore in 2014.

The 27-year-old Bhaskar, resident of Venkatesa Perumal Koil Street, Maharnonbu Chaavadi area in the city and working as supervisor in a private company in Coimbatore, was proceeding on his motorbike near the AG Pudur Road junction on July 1, 2014 when his motorbike rammed into a lorry going ahead of him, as the lorry driver reportedly applied brakes suddenly. Bhaskar who sustained a bleeding head injury died on the spot.

Coimbatore City Traffic Investigation police registered a case and conducted an investigation.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar’s father Pichaiyan (60) filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur demanding adequate compensation to his family subsequent to the death of his son in the road accident.

Principal Sub Judge Poornajaya Anand, delivering his verdict in the case on Thursday, ordered the Manager of New India Assurance Company, Thanjavur Branch, to pay Rs 15.22 lakh as compensation to Bhaskar’s family.