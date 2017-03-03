FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Coimbatore


MCOP case: Rs 15 lakh awarded

Covai Post Network
March 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur has ordered a private insurance firm to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next kin of a youth who died in a road accident in Coimbatore in 2014.

The 27-year-old Bhaskar, resident of Venkatesa Perumal Koil Street, Maharnonbu Chaavadi area in the city and working as supervisor in a private company in Coimbatore, was proceeding on his motorbike near the AG Pudur Road junction on July 1, 2014 when his motorbike rammed into a lorry going ahead of him, as the lorry driver reportedly applied brakes suddenly. Bhaskar who sustained a bleeding head injury died on the spot.

Coimbatore City Traffic Investigation police registered a case and conducted an investigation.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar’s father Pichaiyan (60) filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur demanding adequate compensation to his family subsequent to the death of his son in the road accident.

Principal Sub Judge Poornajaya Anand, delivering his verdict in the case on Thursday, ordered the Manager of New India Assurance Company, Thanjavur Branch, to pay Rs 15.22 lakh as compensation to Bhaskar’s family.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS